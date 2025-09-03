A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Cummins Through 6 Analysts

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on Cummins CMI, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $401.17, a high estimate of $500.00, and a low estimate of $355.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $353.60, the current average has increased by 13.45%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Cummins. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rob Wertheimer Melius Research Announces Buy $500.00 - Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Hold $380.00 $342.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Raises Buy $425.00 $380.00 Adam Seiden Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $387.00 $381.00 David Leiker Baird Raises Neutral $355.00 $315.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Raises Buy $360.00 $350.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cummins. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Cummins's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Cummins

Cummins is a leading manufacturer of diesel and other engines used in heavy- and medium-duty commercial trucks, off-highway equipment, and locomotives, in addition to prime power and standby generators. The company also sells powertrain components, which include filtration products, transmissions, turbochargers, aftertreatment systems, and fuel systems. Sales are approximately 60% US and Canada and 40% rest of the world. Much of Cummins' foreign sales (China, India, and so forth) are through joint ventures. The company operates 650 distributors and over 19,000 dealer locations across 190 countries. Cummins' business model is unique as it competes with many of its heavy-duty truck manufacturer customers, which also make their own engines.

Cummins: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Cummins's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.74% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Cummins's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 10.3%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cummins's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.84%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cummins's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.67%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, Cummins adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

