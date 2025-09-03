Demystifying Vertex Pharmaceuticals: Insights From 16 Analyst Reviews

16 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 3 5 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $477.31, along with a high estimate of $553.00 and a low estimate of $405.00. Experiencing a 4.11% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $497.75.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Whitney Ijem Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $411.00 $424.00 Debjit Chattopadhyay Guggenheim Lowers Buy $546.00 $558.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight $460.00 $460.00 Joon Lee Truist Securities Lowers Buy $490.00 $520.00 Greg Harrison Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $438.00 $442.00 Evan Seigerman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $530.00 $557.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $405.00 $430.00 Colin Bristow UBS Lowers Buy $553.00 $582.00 Paul Matteis Stifel Lowers Hold $455.00 $494.00 Carter Gould Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $485.00 $535.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $439.00 $460.00 Andrew S. Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $478.00 $550.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Overweight $517.00 $515.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $550.00 $550.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $460.00 $464.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $420.00 $423.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Vertex Pharmaceuticals. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Vertex Pharmaceuticals. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Vertex Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Vertex Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into Vertex Pharmaceuticals's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Vertex Pharmaceuticals analyst ratings.

Delving into Vertex Pharmaceuticals's Background

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a global biotechnology company that discovers and develops small-molecule drugs for the treatment of serious diseases. Its key drugs are Kalydeco, Orkambi, Symdeko, and Trikafta/Kaftrio, and Alyftrek for cystic fibrosis, where Vertex therapies remain the standard of care globally. Vertex has diversified its portfolio through Casgevy, a gene-editing therapy for beta thalassemia and sickle-cell disease, and Journavx, a non-opioid pain medication approved for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain in adults. Additionally, Vertex is evaluating small-molecule inhibitors of APOL1-mediated kidney diseases. Vertex is also investigating cell therapies to deliver a potential functional cure for type 1 diabetes.

Key Indicators: Vertex Pharmaceuticals's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Vertex Pharmaceuticals's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 12.06%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Vertex Pharmaceuticals's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 34.84%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vertex Pharmaceuticals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.14%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vertex Pharmaceuticals's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.4% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, Vertex Pharmaceuticals adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.