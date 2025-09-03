6 Analysts Assess Patterson-UTI Energy: What You Need To Know

Patterson-UTI Energy PTEN has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $8.58, along with a high estimate of $12.00 and a low estimate of $7.00. This current average has decreased by 14.2% from the previous average price target of $10.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Patterson-UTI Energy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Charles Minervino Susquehanna Lowers Positive $7.00 $8.00 David Anderson Barclays Lowers Overweight $7.00 $8.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $10.00 $12.00 Keith Mackey RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $8.50 $9.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $12.00 $13.00 Derek Podhaizer Piper Sandler Announces Neutral $7.00 -

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Patterson-UTI Energy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Patterson-UTI Energy compared to the broader market.

For valuable insights into Patterson-UTI Energy's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc is one of the substantial land rig drilling contractors in the United States. Its 2023 merger with NexTier greatly expanded its pressure pumping operations, as well, and the firm now controls nearly 20% of the North American market for drilling and completions services. The company operates under three reportable business segments: (i) drilling services, (ii) completion services, and (iii) drilling products. It also provides directional drilling services and tool rental services in united states onshore oil and gas basins.

A Deep Dive into Patterson-UTI Energy's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Challenges: Patterson-UTI Energy's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -9.56%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Patterson-UTI Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -4.03%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -1.45%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Patterson-UTI Energy's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.87%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Patterson-UTI Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.39, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

