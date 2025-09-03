Forecasting The Future: 7 Analyst Projections For WAVE Life Sciences

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for WAVE Life Sciences WVE, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $19.14, along with a high estimate of $24.00 and a low estimate of $14.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 10.27%.

A clear picture of WAVE Life Sciences's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew S. Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $22.00 $22.00 Whitney Ijem Canaccord Genuity Announces Buy $19.00 - Tiago Fauth Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $21.00 $24.00 Cheng Li Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $24.00 - Samantha Semenkow Citigroup Announces Buy $16.00 - Yun Zhong Wedbush Maintains Outperform $18.00 $18.00 Michael Freeman Raymond James Announces Outperform $14.00 -

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to WAVE Life Sciences. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of WAVE Life Sciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for WAVE Life Sciences's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Delving into WAVE Life Sciences's Background

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on unlocking the broad potential of RNA medicines also known as oligonucleotides, targeting ribonucleic acid (RNA), to transform human health. RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders. Its toolkit of RNA-targeting modalities includes RNA editing, antisense silencing, and RNA interference, providing capabilities for designing and sustainably delivering candidates that optimally address disease biology. Its programs are for rare and prevalent diseases, including alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, obesity, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and Huntington's disease.

Financial Insights: WAVE Life Sciences

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Challenges: WAVE Life Sciences's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -55.82%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: WAVE Life Sciences's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -580.17%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): WAVE Life Sciences's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -32.45%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): WAVE Life Sciences's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -18.67%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, WAVE Life Sciences adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

