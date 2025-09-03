Analyst Expectations For Huntington Bancshares's Future

Analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares HBAN over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $20.2, a high estimate of $21.00, and a low estimate of $19.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 9.78% increase from the previous average price target of $18.40.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Huntington Bancshares. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Chiaverini Jefferies Raises Buy $21.00 $19.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Raises Buy $20.00 $18.00 David Long Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $21.00 $18.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $20.00 $19.00 Brian Foran Truist Securities Raises Buy $19.00 $18.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Huntington Bancshares. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Huntington Bancshares compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Huntington Bancshares compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Huntington Bancshares's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Huntington Bancshares's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Huntington Bancshares's Background

Huntington is a regional US bank with around $208 billion in assets and has a large presence, particularly in the Midwestern market. It offers a full suite of consumer deposit and lending services, along with commercial services focused on payments, investment management, capital markets, equipment financing, treasury management, and other common banking services.

A Deep Dive into Huntington Bancshares's Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Huntington Bancshares's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.49%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Huntington Bancshares's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 26.26%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Huntington Bancshares's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.72%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Huntington Bancshares's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.24%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Huntington Bancshares's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.95. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

