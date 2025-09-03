Ellington Financial Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

Ratings for Ellington Financial EFC were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Ellington Financial and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $13.85, accompanied by a high estimate of $14.50 and a low estimate of $12.50. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 4.53% increase from the previous average price target of $13.25.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Ellington Financial by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Douglas Harter UBS Raises Neutral $13.50 $12.50 Eric Hagen BTIG Raises Buy $14.50 $13.50 Jason Weaver Jones Trading Announces Buy $14.25 - Douglas Harter UBS Raises Neutral $12.50 $12.00 Crispin Love Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $14.50 $15.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Ellington Financial. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Ellington Financial compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Ellington Financial's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Ellington Financial's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc is a specialty finance company. Its primary investment objective is to generate attractive, risk-adjusted total returns for its shareholders by making investments. The company has two reportable segments; The Investment Portfolio Segment is focused on investing in a diverse array of financial assets, including residential and commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage-backed securities, non-mortgage- and mortgage-related derivatives, debt and equity investments in loan origination companies, and other strategic investments, and The Longbridge Segment is focused on the origination and servicing of reverse mortgage loans. it acquires reverse mortgage loans both through its origination activities and through secondary market purchases.

Ellington Financial's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Ellington Financial showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.08% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Ellington Financial's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 49.75%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ellington Financial's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.28%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ellington Financial's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.25%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 11.16, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

