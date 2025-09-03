Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss Sunstone Hotel Invts Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Sunstone Hotel Invts SHO in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 1 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $9.38, a high estimate of $11.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. Highlighting a 6.2% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $10.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Sunstone Hotel Invts. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Lowers Hold $10.00 $11.00 Duane Pfenningwerth Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $11.00 $10.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $8.50 $9.00 Daniel Politzer JP Morgan Announces Underweight $8.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Sunstone Hotel Invts. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Capture valuable insights into Sunstone Hotel Invts's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Sunstone Hotel Invts Better

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, manages, and renovates the full-service hotel and select-service hotel properties across various states in the United States. Its firm's portfolio consists upper upscale and luxury hotels located in convention, resort destination and urban markets. Its majority of the hotels operate under a brand owned by Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Four Seasons or Montage. It operates geographically in Califiornia which generates the majority of its revenue; Florida; and Hawaii. The company's sole source of income is hotel revenue from its hotel ownership segment.

Sunstone Hotel Invts's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Sunstone Hotel Invts's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.97%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Sunstone Hotel Invts's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.61%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.39%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sunstone Hotel Invts's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.22%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Sunstone Hotel Invts's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.52, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

