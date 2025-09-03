Demystifying Fortrea Holdings: Insights From 6 Analyst Reviews

Ratings for Fortrea Holdings FTRE were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $8.0, along with a high estimate of $14.00 and a low estimate of $5.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 19.94% from the previous average price target of $6.67.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Fortrea Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Coldwell Baird Raises Outperform $14.00 $9.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $7.00 $5.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Underweight $6.00 $5.00 Eric Coldwell Baird Raises Outperform $9.00 $7.00 Ann Hynes Mizuho Lowers Neutral $7.00 $8.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $5.00 $6.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Fortrea Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Fortrea Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Fortrea Holdings compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Fortrea Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Fortrea Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into Fortrea Holdings's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Fortrea Holdings Better

Fortrea is a global, late-stage contract research organization that provides comprehensive phase 1 through phase 4 clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology, and patient access solutions. The company works with emerging and large biopharma, medical device, and diagnostic companies to run their clinical trials as a functional-service provider, full-service provider, and offers hybrid trials. In 2023, Fortrea was formed as an independent, publicly traded company after Labcorp spun off its clinical development business, which it acquired via its purchase of Covance in 2015 for $6.1 billion. Fortrea has 19,000 staff members across 90 countries.

Fortrea Holdings: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Fortrea Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.23%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Fortrea Holdings's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -52.78%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fortrea Holdings's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -51.78%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fortrea Holdings's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -12.59%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 2.11.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

