What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Avadel Pharmaceuticals AVDL during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $20.5, along with a high estimate of $24.00 and a low estimate of $16.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 17.14% increase from the previous average price target of $17.50.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Avadel Pharmaceuticals. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Burnett Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $16.00 - Ashwani Verma UBS Raises Buy $20.00 $13.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $24.00 $22.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Announces Buy $22.00 -

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Avadel Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Avadel Pharmaceuticals's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The group focused on transforming medicines to transform lives. It provides solutions to the development of medications that address the challenges patients face with current treatment options. The company is engaged in the development of differentiated drug products for administration in various forms such as capsules, tablets, injectables etc. Its commercialized product LUMRYZ is an extended-release formulation of sodium oxybate indicated to be taken once at bedtime for the treatment of cataplexy or EDS in adults with narcolepsy. It operates in one segment, the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products, including controlled-release therapeutic products based on its proprietary polymer-based technology.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Avadel Pharmaceuticals's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 64.15%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 14.19%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Avadel Pharmaceuticals's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.73%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Avadel Pharmaceuticals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 5.44%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Avadel Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.03, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

