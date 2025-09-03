Beyond The Numbers: 7 Analysts Discuss BOK Financial Stock

In the latest quarter, 7 analysts provided ratings for BOK Financial BOKF, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for BOK Financial, revealing an average target of $112.86, a high estimate of $120.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $105.14, the current average has increased by 7.34%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of BOK Financial by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Chiaverini Jefferies Raises Hold $120.00 $110.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $110.00 $100.00 Wood Lay Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $115.00 $101.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Raises Buy $120.00 $114.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $110.00 $104.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $115.00 $110.00 Benjamin Gerlinger Citigroup Raises Neutral $100.00 $97.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to BOK Financial. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of BOK Financial compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of BOK Financial's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into BOK Financial's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp is a financial institution in Oklahoma, and it provides a comprehensive range of nationally competitive financial products and services. Its operating segments consist of commercial banking, consumer banking, and wealth management. The company has various products and services, including cash management services, loans and deposits, fiduciary and insurance services, mortgage banking, and brokerage and trading services. It generates maximum revenue from the commercial banking segment. Its commercial banking segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services, and customer risk management products to small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Financial Milestones: BOK Financial's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: BOK Financial's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.41%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: BOK Financial's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 26.21%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): BOK Financial's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.38%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.27%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.7, BOK Financial faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

