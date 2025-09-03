Expert Outlook: Aptiv Through The Eyes Of 11 Analysts

11 analysts have shared their evaluations of Aptiv APTV during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 7 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $84.45, a high estimate of $97.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. Marking an increase of 8.65%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $77.73.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Aptiv is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Leiker Baird Raises Outperform $97.00 $84.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $60.00 $55.00 Tom Narayan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $92.00 $85.00 Colin Rusch Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $88.00 $84.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Raises Overweight $90.00 $85.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $89.00 $86.00 Dan Levy Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $85.00 $65.00 Joseph Spak UBS Raises Neutral $75.00 $66.00 David Leiker Baird Raises Outperform $82.00 $80.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $86.00 $85.00 John Murphy B of A Securities Raises Buy $85.00 $80.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Aptiv. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Aptiv. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Aptiv compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Aptiv compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Aptiv's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Aptiv's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Aptiv analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Aptiv

Aptiv PLC signal and power solutions segment supplies components and systems that make up a vehicle's electrical system, including wiring assemblies and harnesses, connectors, electrical centers, and hybrid electrical systems. The operating segments are grouped on the basis of similar product, market and operating factors: Signal and Power Solutions, which includes complete electrical architecture and component products. advanced Safety and User Experience, which includes vehicle technology and services in advanced safety, user experience, and smart vehicle computing and software, as well as cloud-native software platforms, autonomous driving technologies, and DevOps tools. Eliminations and Other.

Breaking Down Aptiv's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Aptiv's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.11% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Aptiv's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.55%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.21%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Aptiv's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.67%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.86.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.