Beyond The Numbers: 9 Analysts Discuss Wintrust Financial Stock

Wintrust Financial WTFC underwent analysis by 9 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $155.67, a high estimate of $165.00, and a low estimate of $138.00. This current average has increased by 10.06% from the previous average price target of $141.44.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Wintrust Financial among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Chiaverini Jefferies Raises Buy $165.00 $150.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Buy $151.00 $137.00 Nathan Race Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $160.00 $141.00 David Long Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $157.00 $155.00 Christopher Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $138.00 $130.00 Jeff Rulis DA Davidson Raises Buy $155.00 $135.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Outperform $158.00 $137.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Overweight $162.00 $145.00 Daniel Tamayo Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $155.00 $143.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Wintrust Financial. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Wintrust Financial compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Wintrust Financial compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Wintrust Financial's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Wintrust Financial's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Wintrust Financial Better

Wintrust Financial Corp is a financial holding company that provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers generally located in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, northwest Indiana, and western Michigan. The company provides specialty finance services, including financing for the payment of property and casualty insurance premiums and life insurance premiums, and wealth management services to customers in its market area. The company's operations consist of three primary segments: community banking, specialty finance, and wealth management. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the community banking segment.

Wintrust Financial's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Wintrust Financial's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 13.35%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Wintrust Financial's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 28.11%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Wintrust Financial's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.0% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Wintrust Financial's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.28%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.68, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

