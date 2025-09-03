12 Analysts Have This To Say About Comerica

12 analysts have shared their evaluations of Comerica CMA during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 9 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 1 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $65.83, with a high estimate of $75.00 and a low estimate of $60.00. Marking an increase of 10.03%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $59.83.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Comerica is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Chiaverini Jefferies Raises Hold $75.00 $70.00 David Chiaverini Jefferies Raises Hold $70.00 $50.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Hold $68.00 $61.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Raises Neutral $60.00 $56.00 Scott Siefers Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $65.00 $60.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $68.00 $61.00 Christopher Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $73.00 $69.00 Christopher Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $69.00 $68.00 Benjamin Gerlinger Citigroup Raises Neutral $61.00 $54.00 Anthony Elian JP Morgan Raises Underweight $60.00 $52.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Hold $61.00 $60.00 Scott Siefers Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $60.00 $57.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Comerica. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Comerica compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Comerica's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Comerica analyst ratings.

About Comerica

With assets of around $80 billion, Comerica is primarily a relationship-based commercial bank headquartered in Dallas. In addition to Texas, Comerica's other primary geographies are California and Michigan, with locations also in Arizona and Florida and select businesses operating in several other states as well as Canada and Mexico.

Understanding the Numbers: Comerica's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Comerica's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.03%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Comerica's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 22.03%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Comerica's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.77%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Comerica's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.24%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Comerica's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.27, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

