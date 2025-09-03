Analyst Expectations For Repligen's Future

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on Repligen RGEN in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $166.5, along with a high estimate of $204.00 and a low estimate of $130.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 3.9%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Repligen. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $180.00 $180.00 Conor McNamara RBC Capital Raises Outperform $204.00 $193.00 Brandon Couillard Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $175.00 $180.00 Steven Etoch Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $160.00 - Daniel Markowitz Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $130.00 $140.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Announces Overweight $150.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Repligen. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Repligen compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Repligen's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Repligen's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Repligen

Repligen, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, is a global life sciences company that develops and sells bioprocessing equipment and supplies used in the manufacturing of biologic drugs, including monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, vaccines, and cell and gene therapies. Its customers include biopharmaceutical companies, contract development and manufacturing organizations, or CDMOs, and other life science companies. It sells four main product categories: filtration (including fluid management) is the largest category and was 58% of 2024 revenue, while chromatography, proteins, and process analytics were 19%, 12%, and 9%, respectively. Customers in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific contributed 44%, 37%, and 19% of revenue, respectively.

Breaking Down Repligen's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Repligen displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 14.81%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Repligen's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.15% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Repligen's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.73%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Repligen's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.52%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Repligen's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.33, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

