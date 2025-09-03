Deep Dive Into M&T Bank Stock: Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for M&T Bank MTB, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 3 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for M&T Bank, presenting an average target of $209.83, a high estimate of $240.00, and a low estimate of $185.00. Observing a 6.24% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $197.50.

A clear picture of M&T Bank's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Chiaverini Jefferies Raises Buy $240.00 $220.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Raises Neutral $207.00 $189.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $185.00 $175.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $212.00 $200.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $200.00 $195.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $215.00 $206.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to M&T Bank. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of M&T Bank compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of M&T Bank's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

M&T Bank is one of the largest regional banks in the United States, with branches in New York, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, Connecticut, and New Jersey. The bank was founded to serve manufacturing and trading businesses around the Erie Canal and is primarily focused on commercial real estate and commercial-related lending, with some retail operations also present.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining M&T Bank's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.65% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 28.46%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): M&T Bank's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.58%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): M&T Bank's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.32%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: M&T Bank's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.55. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

