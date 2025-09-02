Demystifying Salesforce: Insights From 18 Analyst Reviews

Throughout the last three months, 18 analysts have evaluated Salesforce CRM, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 12 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 4 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $338.67, a high estimate of $430.00, and a low estimate of $225.00. Highlighting a 2.17% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $346.17.

The standing of Salesforce among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $430.00 $430.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $405.00 $404.00 Matthew Vanvliet Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $325.00 $325.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $370.00 $315.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Lowers Buy $325.00 $350.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Lowers Neutral $260.00 $300.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $275.00 $275.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $316.00 $347.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $225.00 $225.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Lowers Outperform $350.00 $380.00 Parker Lane Stifel Lowers Buy $325.00 $375.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $430.00 $430.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $275.00 $275.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $430.00 $430.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $335.00 $350.00 Matthew Vanvliet Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $325.00 $325.00 Matthew Vanvliet Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $325.00 $325.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $370.00 $370.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Salesforce. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Salesforce compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Salesforce compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Salesforce's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Salesforce's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Salesforce's Background

Salesforce provides enterprise cloud computing solutions. The company offers customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together. Its Customer 360 platform helps the group to deliver a single source of truth, connecting customer data across systems, apps, and devices to help companies sell, service, market, and conduct commerce. It also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns, Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine, the Salesforce Platform, which allows enterprises to build applications, and other solutions, such as MuleSoft for data integration.

Salesforce: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Salesforce's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.62% as of 30 April, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 15.68%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Salesforce's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.53%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.53%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, Salesforce adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

