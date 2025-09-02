AT&T Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 8 analysts have published ratings on AT&T T in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $31.5, a high estimate of $33.00, and a low estimate of $30.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $30.25, the current average has increased by 4.13%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of AT&T among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Ng Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $32.00 - Frank Louthan Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $31.00 $30.00 Sebastiano Petti JP Morgan Raises Overweight $33.00 $31.00 Simon Flannery Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $32.00 $31.00 Kevin Fisk Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $30.00 $29.50 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $31.00 $30.00 Michael Funk B of A Securities Announces Buy $32.00 - John Hodulik UBS Raises Buy $31.00 $30.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to AT&T. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of AT&T compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of AT&T's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of AT&T's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind AT&T

The wireless business contributes nearly 70% of AT&T's revenue. The company is the third-largest US wireless carrier, connecting 73 million postpaid and 17 million prepaid phone customers. Fixed-line enterprise services, which account for about 14% of revenue, include internet access, private networking, security, voice, and wholesale network capacity. Residential fixed-line services, about 12% of revenue, primarily consist of broadband internet access, serving 14 million customers. AT&T also has a sizable presence in Mexico, with 24 million customers, but this business only accounts for 3% of revenue. The company recently sold its 70% equity stake in satellite television provider DirecTV to its partner, private equity firm TPG.

AT&T: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, AT&T showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.52% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 14.47%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): AT&T's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.27%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): AT&T's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.11% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: AT&T's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.43. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

