9 Analysts Have This To Say About Primoris Services

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on Primoris Services PRIM, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $113.89, with a high estimate of $130.00 and a low estimate of $98.00. Marking an increase of 15.18%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $98.88.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Primoris Services among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sangita Jain Keybanc Raises Overweight $129.00 $119.00 Joseph Osha Guggenheim Raises Buy $130.00 $110.00 Brent Thielman DA Davidson Raises Buy $125.00 $85.00 Sangita Jain Keybanc Raises Overweight $119.00 $98.00 Steven Fisher UBS Raises Buy $110.00 $100.00 Drew Chamberlain JP Morgan Raises Overweight $102.00 $90.00 Joseph Osha Guggenheim Maintains Buy $110.00 $110.00 Jackson Ader Keybanc Raises Overweight $98.00 $79.00 Sean Milligan Janney Montgomery Scott Announces Buy $102.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Primoris Services. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Primoris Services. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Primoris Services compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Primoris Services compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Capture valuable insights into Primoris Services's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Primoris Services analyst ratings.

Delving into Primoris Services's Background

Primoris Services Corp is a provider of infrastructure services operating mainly in the United States and Canada. It provides a wide range of construction services, maintenance, replacement, fabrication and engineering services to a diversified base of customers. The reportable segments are the Utilities segment and the Energy segment. The Utilities segment operates in a range of services, including the installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communication systems. The Energy segment operates in a range of services that include engineering, procurement, and construction, retrofits, highway and bridge construction, demolition, site work, outages, pipeline construction and maintenance, and others.

Primoris Services's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Primoris Services's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 20.91%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Primoris Services's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.46%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 5.66%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Primoris Services's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.93%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Primoris Services's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.7.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.