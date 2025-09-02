The Analyst Verdict: Deere In The Eyes Of 6 Experts

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Deere DE over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Deere and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $548.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $602.00 and a low estimate of $488.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 1.73%.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Deere by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $495.00 $500.00 Michael Shlisky DA Davidson Lowers Buy $580.00 $595.00 Mircea Dobre Baird Lowers Neutral $488.00 $520.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Buy $602.00 $619.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $566.00 $560.00 Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $560.00 $555.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Deere. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Deere compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Deere's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Deere is the world's leading manufacturer of agricultural equipment and a major producer of construction machinery. The company is divided into four reporting segments: production & precision agriculture (PPA), small agriculture & turf (SAT), construction & forestry (CF), and financial services (FS), its captive finance subsidiary. The core PPA business is the largest contributor to sales and profits by far. Geographically, Deere sales are 60% US/Canada, 17% Europe, 14% Latin America, and 9% rest of world. Deere goes to market through a robust dealer network that includes over 2,000 dealer locations in North America with reach into over 100 countries. John Deere financial provides retail financing for machinery to its customers and wholesale financing for dealers.

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Deere faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -8.29% in revenue growth as of 31 July, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Deere's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.94% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Deere's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.21% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Deere's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.2%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Deere's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.66. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

