Expert Outlook: Gen Digital Through The Eyes Of 7 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 7 analysts provided ratings for Gen Digital GEN, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $35.86, along with a high estimate of $46.00 and a low estimate of $32.00. Observing a 14.94% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $31.20.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Gen Digital. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $32.00 $25.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $33.00 $32.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $40.00 $37.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $33.00 $32.00 Hal Goetsch B. Riley Securities Announces Buy $46.00 - Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $32.00 $30.00 Robert Coolbrith Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $35.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Gen Digital. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Gen Digital. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Gen Digital compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Gen Digital compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Gen Digital's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Gen Digital's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Gen Digital analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Gen Digital

Gen is a cybersecurity pure-play that offers security, identity protection, and privacy solutions to individual consumers. The firm's cyber safety offerings, via brands such as Norton, Avast, and LifeLock, have long maintained their positions as some of the most recognizable consumer-focused security and identity-protection products.

Financial Insights: Gen Digital

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Gen Digital's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 30.26%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Gen Digital's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.74%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Gen Digital's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.83%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Gen Digital's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.85%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Gen Digital's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.75, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.