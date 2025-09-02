Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss Xencor Stock

Ratings for Xencor XNCR were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $23.5, along with a high estimate of $27.00 and a low estimate of $15.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 22.95% lower than the prior average price target of $30.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Xencor. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Nierengarten Wedbush Maintains Outperform $26.00 $26.00 Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $15.00 $32.00 Eva Fortea Verdejo Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $27.00 $33.00 David Nierengarten Wedbush Lowers Outperform $26.00 $31.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Xencor. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Xencor compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Xencor's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Xencor's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Xencor

Xencor Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing engineered antibody therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company uses its XmAb technology platform to create antibody product candidates. Its pipeline includes XmAb819, XmAb541, XmAb808, XmAb942, Plamotamab, and XmAb657. The group earns its revenue from collaboration agreements, product licensing agreements, and technology licensing agreements.

Breaking Down Xencor's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Xencor displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 82.41%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Xencor's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -70.69%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Xencor's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -4.89%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Xencor's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -3.46% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Xencor's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.11.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

