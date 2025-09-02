Beyond The Numbers: 13 Analysts Discuss Synovus Financial Stock

Synovus Financial SNV has been analyzed by 13 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 5 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Synovus Financial, presenting an average target of $60.23, a high estimate of $67.00, and a low estimate of $50.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 1.52% increase from the previous average price target of $59.33.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Synovus Financial. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicholas Holowko UBS Lowers Neutral $56.00 $63.00 Brady Gailey Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $50.00 $65.00 Russell Gunther Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $54.00 $60.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Lowers Overweight $65.00 $70.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $58.00 $62.00 Michael Rose Raymond James Announces Outperform $62.00 - Gary Tenner DA Davidson Raises Buy $63.00 $60.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $61.00 $58.00 Brady Gailey Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $65.00 $58.00 David Smith Truist Securities Raises Buy $60.00 $56.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $62.00 $50.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Overweight $67.00 $60.00 Anthony Elian JP Morgan Raises Overweight $60.00 $50.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Synovus Financial. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Synovus Financial. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Synovus Financial compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Synovus Financial's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Synovus Financial's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp provides commercial and consumer banking in addition to a full suite of specialized products & services such as private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, capital markets, & international banking to clients through the wholly-owned subsidiary bank, Synovus Bank, and other offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. It has four segments Wholesale Banking, Community Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services, out of which the majority is from the Wholesale banking segment.

Breaking Down Synovus Financial's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Synovus Financial's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 93.93% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Synovus Financial's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 34.75%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.15%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Synovus Financial's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.34%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, Synovus Financial faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

