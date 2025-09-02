The Analyst Verdict: Fortive In The Eyes Of 12 Experts

During the last three months, 12 analysts shared their evaluations of Fortive FTV, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $60.58, a high estimate of $79.00, and a low estimate of $50.00. This current average has decreased by 21.66% from the previous average price target of $77.33.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Fortive. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $50.00 $90.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $54.00 $58.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $56.00 $58.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Hold $55.00 $60.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Lowers Outperform $65.00 $85.00 Joseph Giordano TD Cowen Lowers Hold $50.00 $85.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $58.00 $86.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $65.00 $87.00 Brian Gesuale Raymond James Lowers Outperform $65.00 $90.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $55.00 $72.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $75.00 $79.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $79.00 $78.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Fortive. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Fortive compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Fortive compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Fortive's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Fortive's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Fortive: A Closer Look

Fortive is a diversified industrial technology firm with a broad portfolio of mission-critical products and services that include field solutions, product realization, health, and sensing technologies. The company serves a wide range of end markets, including manufacturing, utilities, medical, and electronics. Fortive generated roughly $6.2 billion in revenue in 2024.

A Deep Dive into Fortive's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Fortive's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.16%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Fortive's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.97%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fortive's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.62%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fortive's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.94%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Fortive's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.46, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

