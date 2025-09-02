Where Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stands With Analysts

Across the recent three months, 24 analysts have shared their insights on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ALNY, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 12 9 3 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 8 5 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, presenting an average target of $433.42, a high estimate of $583.00, and a low estimate of $333.00. This current average has increased by 18.7% from the previous average price target of $365.14.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick R. Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $570.00 $570.00 David Lebovitz Citigroup Raises Buy $583.00 $527.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $570.00 $500.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Overweight $475.00 $348.00 Leland Gershell Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $490.00 - Greg Harrison Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $450.00 $342.00 Eliana Merle UBS Raises Buy $550.00 $403.00 Whitney Ijem Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $415.00 $390.00 Tiago Fauth Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $395.00 $333.00 Martin Auster Raymond James Raises Outperform $424.00 $370.00 Gena Wang Barclays Raises Overweight $460.00 $329.00 Edward Tenthoff Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $449.00 $304.00 Keay Nakae Chardan Capital Raises Buy $400.00 $325.00 Michael Ulz Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $405.00 $312.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Raises Buy $478.00 $377.00 Danielle Brill Truist Securities Announces Buy $385.00 - Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Overweight $348.00 $338.00 David Lebovitz Citigroup Raises Buy $404.00 $364.00 Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Raises Buy $359.00 $336.00 Maury Raycroft Jefferies Raises Buy $384.00 $328.00 Tiago Fauth Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $333.00 $287.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Raises Buy $377.00 $320.00 Kostas Biliouris BMO Capital Raises Outperform $360.00 $300.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Overweight $338.00 $330.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's Background

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is a leader in the study of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. RNAi is a naturally occurring biological pathway within cells for sequence-specific silencing and regulation of gene expression. Alnylam has five drugs on the market: Onpattro and Amvuttra for hATTR amyloidosis, Givlaari for acute hepatic porphyria, Oxlumo for primary hyperoxaluria type 1, and Leqvio for hypercholesterolemia. It also has several clinical programs across various therapeutic areas: genetic medicines; cardio-metabolic diseases; hepatic infectious diseases, and CNS/ocular diseases. Upfront fees from research partnerships have boosted Alnylam's cash levels, and the company stands to see additional milestones and royalties from drugs commercialized under collaboration partnerships.

Understanding the Numbers: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 17.26% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -8.57%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -36.21%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.51%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

