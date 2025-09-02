Where MongoDB Stands With Analysts

During the last three months, 47 analysts shared their evaluations of MongoDB MDB, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 19 21 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 13 12 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 6 6 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $306.66, a high estimate of $425.00, and a low estimate of $230.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 10.49% increase from the previous average price target of $277.55.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of MongoDB's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $350.00 $350.00 Kingsley Crane Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $340.00 $320.00 Sanjit Singh Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $325.00 $255.00 Steve Koenig Macquarie Raises Neutral $265.00 $230.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $425.00 $405.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $305.00 $270.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $325.00 $270.00 Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $325.00 $275.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $315.00 $280.00 Bradley Sills B of A Securities Raises Buy $345.00 $275.00 William Power Baird Raises Outperform $335.00 $260.00 Firoz Valliji Bernstein Raises Outperform $338.00 $319.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $280.00 $230.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Neutral $310.00 $240.00 Howard Ma Guggenheim Raises Buy $310.00 $260.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $345.00 $345.00 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Buy $325.00 $275.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $312.00 $271.00 Miller Jump Truist Securities Raises Buy $330.00 $275.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $300.00 $300.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $305.00 $290.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Raises Buy $325.00 $275.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Raises Outperform $350.00 $320.00 Alex Zukin Wolfe Research Raises Outperform $350.00 $280.00 Mike Cikos Needham Raises Buy $325.00 $270.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $345.00 $275.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $290.00 $290.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $405.00 $395.00 Howard Ma Guggenheim Maintains Buy $260.00 $260.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Announces Outperform $280.00 - Brett Huff Stephens & Co. Announces Equal-Weight $247.00 - Alex Zukin Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $280.00 - Steve Koenig Macquarie Raises Neutral $230.00 $215.00 Brian White Monness, Crespi, Hardt Announces Buy $295.00 $295.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $345.00 $345.00 Bradley Sills B of A Securities Raises Buy $275.00 $215.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Maintains Buy $275.00 $275.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $320.00 $320.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $270.00 $252.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $230.00 $160.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $300.00 $300.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Neutral $240.00 $213.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $271.00 $252.00 Howard Ma Guggenheim Raises Buy $260.00 $235.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $290.00 $305.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $270.00 $270.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $275.00 $200.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to MongoDB. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of MongoDB compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of MongoDB's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of MongoDB's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering MongoDB: A Closer Look

Founded in 2007, MongoDB is a vendor of a document-oriented database that accelerates development processes of new applications. Enterprise customers can choose between the fully managed offering, MongoDB Atlas, or the self-managed version, MongoDB Enterprise Advanced. MongoDB is a popular tool among developers, and its free Community Server has recorded over 500 million downloads since 2009.

Financial Milestones: MongoDB's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: MongoDB's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 23.7%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: MongoDB's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -7.96%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): MongoDB's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.57%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): MongoDB's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.31%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: MongoDB's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.01, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

