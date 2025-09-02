Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For Horizon Bancorp

Analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp HBNC over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $19.25, along with a high estimate of $22.00 and a low estimate of $18.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 8.45% increase from the previous average price target of $17.75.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Horizon Bancorp by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $22.00 $19.00 Damon Delmonte Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $19.00 $18.00 Nathan Race Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $18.00 $17.00 Damon Delmonte Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $18.00 $17.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Horizon Bancorp. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Horizon Bancorp's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Horizon Bancorp: A Closer Look

Horizon Bancorp (IN) is a United States-based holding company providing banking services. It is engaged in providing commercial and retail banking services, corporate and individual trust and agency services, and other services incident to banking. The company also provides commercial loans, real estate loans, mortgage warehouse loans, consumer loans, and other credit facilities. The company has one principal business segment, commercial banking.

Understanding the Numbers: Horizon Bancorp's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Horizon Bancorp's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 18.85%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Horizon Bancorp's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 31.74% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Horizon Bancorp's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.63%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Horizon Bancorp's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.27%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Horizon Bancorp's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.38. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

