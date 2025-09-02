Expert Outlook: Intuit Through The Eyes Of 15 Analysts

Ratings for Intuit INTU were provided by 15 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 10 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 5 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $826.73, a high estimate of $900.00, and a low estimate of $725.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 0.94% from the previous average price target of $819.07.

A clear picture of Intuit's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $850.00 $850.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $880.00 $900.00 Steven Enders Citigroup Lowers Buy $803.00 $815.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Lowers Buy $800.00 $875.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $750.00 $770.00 Taylor McGinnis UBS Lowers Neutral $725.00 $750.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $850.00 $850.00 Brad Reback Stifel Lowers Buy $800.00 $850.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $785.00 $815.00 Alex Markgraff Keybanc Lowers Overweight $825.00 $850.00 Steven Enders Citigroup Raises Buy $815.00 $789.00 Scott Schneeberger Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $868.00 $742.00 Daniel Jester BMO Capital Raises Outperform $870.00 $820.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $900.00 $785.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $880.00 $825.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Intuit compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Intuit's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Intuit's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Intuit

Intuit serves small and midsize businesses with accounting software QuickBooks and online marketing platform Mailchimp. The company also operates retail tax filing tool TurboTax, personal finance platform Credit Karma, and a suite of professional tax offerings for accountants. Founded in the mid-1980s, Intuit enjoys a dominant market share for small business accounting and do-it-yourself tax filing in the US.

A Deep Dive into Intuit's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Intuit faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -50.59% in revenue growth as of 31 July, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Intuit's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.95%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.91%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Intuit's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.04%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Intuit's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.33, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

