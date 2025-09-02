Deep Dive Into Pinnacle Finl Partners Stock: Analyst Perspectives (14 Ratings)

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 14 analysts have published ratings on Pinnacle Finl Partners PNFP in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 5 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $120.57, a high estimate of $140.00, and a low estimate of $95.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 4.74%.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Pinnacle Finl Partners is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vilas Abraham UBS Lowers Neutral $108.00 $121.00 Catherine Mealor Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $95.00 $125.00 Russell Gunther Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $104.00 $133.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Lowers Overweight $125.00 $140.00 David Chiaverini Jefferies Lowers Hold $110.00 $145.00 Benjamin Gerlinger Citigroup Lowers Buy $120.00 $140.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $110.00 $125.00 Benjamin Gerlinger Citigroup Raises Buy $140.00 $134.00 Catherine Mealor Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $125.00 $115.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Buy $127.00 $123.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $125.00 $105.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Overweight $140.00 $125.00 Benjamin Gerlinger Citigroup Raises Buy $134.00 $126.00 Anthony Elian JP Morgan Raises Overweight $125.00 $115.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Pinnacle Finl Partners compared to the broader market.

For valuable insights into Pinnacle Finl Partners's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Pinnacle Finl Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc is a financial holding company. The company operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pinnacle Bank. The bank provides a full range of lending products, including commercial, real estate, and consumer loans to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates as a community bank mainly in the urban markets of Nashville, Knoxville, Memphis, and Chattanooga, Tennessee, as well as surrounding counties. It relies heavily on mergers and acquisitions. A majority of its loan portfolio is in commercial loans, mainly real estate, as well as industrial loans. The bank generates a majority of its net revenue through net interest income.

Understanding the Numbers: Pinnacle Finl Partners's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Pinnacle Finl Partners showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 41.15% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Pinnacle Finl Partners's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 34.9%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pinnacle Finl Partners's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.43%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.28%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Pinnacle Finl Partners's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.34, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

