What Analysts Are Saying About Delek US Hldgs Stock

Delek US Hldgs DK has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 4 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 3 1 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $23.88, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 35.53% increase from the previous average price target of $17.62.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Delek US Hldgs by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Manav Gupta UBS Raises Neutral $29.00 $24.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $27.00 $17.00 Prashant Rao Citigroup Raises Neutral $30.00 $15.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $19.00 $15.00 Justin Jenkins Raymond James Raises Outperform $28.00 $23.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $20.00 $14.00 Justin Jenkins Raymond James Raises Outperform $23.00 $22.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $15.00 $11.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Delek US Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Delek US Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Delek US Hldgs's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Delek US Hldgs

Delek US Holdings Inc is an integrated energy business focused on petroleum refining, transportation and storage; wholesale crude oil, intermediate, and refined products, and convenience stores retailing. The company owns and operates independent refineries that produce a variety of petroleum products for transportation and industrial markets in the United States. It has two segments: Refining segment and Logistics segment. The logistics segment generates revenue through gathering, transporting, and storing crude oil and intermediate products, as well as by marketing, storing, and distributing refined products. The company also offers a collection of retail fuel and convenience stores operating in the Southeast region of the United States.

Delek US Hldgs: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Delek US Hldgs's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -16.43%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -3.85%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Delek US Hldgs's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -117.31%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Delek US Hldgs's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.53%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 122.58, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

