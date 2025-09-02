Analyst Expectations For Veritone's Future

Veritone VERI has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $4.5, a high estimate of $6.00, and a low estimate of $4.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 12.5% increase from the previous average price target of $4.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Veritone by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jesse Sobelson D. Boral Capital Announces Buy $6.00 - Jesse Sobelson D. Boral Capital Maintains Buy $4.00 $4.00 Jesse Sobelson D. Boral Capital Maintains Buy $4.00 $4.00 Jesse Sobelson D. Boral Capital Maintains Buy $4.00 $4.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Veritone. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Veritone compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Veritone's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Veritone's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Veritone

Veritone Inc is a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services. It generates revenue through the delivery of its Software Products and Services which consists of revenues generated from Commercial Enterprise and Government and Regulated Industries customers using the company's aiWARE platform and hiring solutions, any related support and maintenance services, and any related professional services associated with the deployment and/or implementation of such solutions, Managed Services which consist of revenues generated from Commercial Enterprise customers using company's content licensing services, advertising agency, influencer management and related services. It has a presence in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Australia, Israel, and India.

Financial Insights: Veritone

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Veritone faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.19% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Veritone's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -111.6%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Veritone's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -335.56%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Veritone's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -13.87%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Veritone's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 96.59. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

