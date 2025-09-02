Expert Outlook: Columbia Banking System Through The Eyes Of 9 Analysts

In the last three months, 9 analysts have published ratings on Columbia Banking System COLB, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 5 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $28.33, a high estimate of $35.00, and a low estimate of $24.00. Observing a 1.8% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $27.83.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Columbia Banking System among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Clark Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $35.00 $32.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $28.00 $27.00 Ben Gerlinger Citigroup Raises Neutral $26.00 $22.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $30.00 $27.00 Matthew Clark Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $32.00 $30.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $27.00 $29.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $27.00 $32.00 Anthony Elian JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $24.00 $26.50 Jeff Rulis DA Davidson Raises Neutral $26.00 $25.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Columbia Banking System. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Columbia Banking System compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Columbia Banking System's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Columbia Banking System's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Columbia Banking System: A Closer Look

Columbia Banking System Inc is a registered bank holding company whose wholly-owned banking subsidiary is Columbia State Bank. The company provides a full range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California. The company's subsidiary Columbia Trust Company is an Oregon trust company that provides agency, fiduciary, and other related trust services with offices in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. The firm offers various products and services under Personal Banking, Business Banking, and Wealth Management divisions.

Breaking Down Columbia Banking System's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Columbia Banking System showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 8.21% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Columbia Banking System's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 29.83%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Columbia Banking System's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.88%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Columbia Banking System's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.29%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Columbia Banking System's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.73, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

