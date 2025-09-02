Where LPL Finl Hldgs Stands With Analysts

Analysts' ratings for LPL Finl Hldgs LPLA over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 10 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 7 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for LPL Finl Hldgs, presenting an average target of $444.1, a high estimate of $490.00, and a low estimate of $400.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 3.86% increase from the previous average price target of $427.60.

The perception of LPL Finl Hldgs by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Overweight $460.00 $463.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $435.00 $425.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $463.00 $460.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $490.00 $450.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $420.00 $402.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $460.00 $450.00 Bill Katz TD Cowen Lowers Hold $403.00 $406.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $450.00 $400.00 Charles Bendit Redburn Atlantic Raises Buy $460.00 $420.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Maintains Neutral $400.00 $400.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to LPL Finl Hldgs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of LPL Finl Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of LPL Finl Hldgs's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind LPL Finl Hldgs

LPL Financial Holdings is an independent broker/dealer that provides a platform of proprietary technology, brokerage, and investment advisory services to financial advisors and institutions. As of the end of 2024, the company had over 29,000 advisors on its platform managing $1.7 trillion of client assets. The company doesn't have material operations outside the United States.

LPL Finl Hldgs: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, LPL Finl Hldgs showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 30.81% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: LPL Finl Hldgs's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.13%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.67%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): LPL Finl Hldgs's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.74% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: LPL Finl Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.45, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

