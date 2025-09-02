Demystifying Dana: Insights From 7 Analyst Reviews

Analysts' ratings for Dana DAN over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $22.86, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. Marking an increase of 10.38%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $20.71.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Dana. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tom Narayan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $26.00 $24.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $23.00 $24.00 Joseph Spak UBS Raises Buy $23.00 $22.00 Joseph Spak UBS Raises Buy $22.00 $20.00 Tom Narayan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $24.00 $20.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $17.00 $15.00 Dan Levy Barclays Raises Overweight $25.00 $20.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Dana. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Dana. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Dana compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Dana compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Dana's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Dana's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Dana analyst ratings.

Delving into Dana's Background

Dana Inc is engaged in the designing and manufacturing of efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company has four operating segments: Light Vehicles, Power Technologies, Commercial Vehicle, and Off-Highway. The Light Vehicles segment generates the majority portion of revenue by providing products to support light vehicle OEMs. Its products are designed for light trucks, SUVs, CUVs, vans, and passenger cars.

Key Indicators: Dana's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Dana's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.47% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Dana's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 1.4%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dana's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.09%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dana's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.34%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Dana's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.82. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.