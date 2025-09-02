Forecasting The Future: 7 Analyst Projections For AMETEK

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of AMETEK AME during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $204.71, a high estimate of $225.00, and a low estimate of $180.00. This current average has increased by 5.44% from the previous average price target of $194.14.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of AMETEK among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joe Giordano TD Cowen Raises Hold $180.00 $158.00 Christopher Snyder Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $198.00 $185.00 Richard Eastman Baird Raises Neutral $198.00 $190.00 Matt Summerville DA Davidson Raises Buy $215.00 $210.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Outperform $225.00 $212.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Outperform $212.00 $209.00 Steve Barger Keybanc Raises Overweight $205.00 $195.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to AMETEK. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of AMETEK compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of AMETEK's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of AMETEK's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind AMETEK

Founded in 1930 and transformed over the decades through the acquisition of dozens of esteemed brands, Ametek owns a collection of over 40 autonomous industrial businesses operating within the research, aerospace, energy, medical, and manufacturing industries. Ametek segments its business into two operating groups: the electronic instruments group and the electromechanical group. The EIG sells a broad portfolio of analytical, test, and measurement instruments, while the EMG sells highly engineered components, interconnects, and specialty metals. The company emphasizes product differentiation and market leadership in the niche markets where it operates.

Financial Insights: AMETEK

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: AMETEK displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.49%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: AMETEK's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 20.16%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): AMETEK's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.52%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.38%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, AMETEK adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

