Forecasting The Future: 5 Analyst Projections For Tempus AI

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Tempus AI TEM during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Tempus AI, presenting an average target of $77.6, a high estimate of $90.00, and a low estimate of $68.00. Marking an increase of 13.7%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $68.25.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Tempus AI. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Yi Chen HC Wainwright & Co. Announces Buy $90.00 - Mark Massaro BTIG Raises Buy $85.00 $75.00 Tejas Savant Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $68.00 $65.00 Subbu Nambi Guggenheim Raises Buy $75.00 $65.00 Michael Ryskin B of A Securities Raises Neutral $70.00 $68.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Tempus AI. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Tempus AI compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company. It has built the Tempus Platform, which comprises both a technology platform to free healthcare data from silos and an operating system to make the resulting data useful. Its Intelligent Diagnostics use AI, including generative AI, to make laboratory tests more accurate, tailored, and personal.

Tempus AI's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Tempus AI's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 89.57% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Tempus AI's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -13.62%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tempus AI's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -13.48%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tempus AI's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.7%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Tempus AI's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.76. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

