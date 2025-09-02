8 Analysts Have This To Say About T-Mobile US

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 8 analysts have published ratings on T-Mobile US TMUS in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 3 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 3 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $260.5, a high estimate of $286.00, and a low estimate of $200.00. This current average has increased by 2.96% from the previous average price target of $253.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive T-Mobile US is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Ng Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $286.00 - Jonathan Atkin RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $270.00 $265.00 Sebastiano Petti JP Morgan Raises Overweight $280.00 $270.00 Benjamin Swinburne Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $285.00 $265.00 Benjamin Swinburne Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $280.00 $265.00 Brandon Nispel Keybanc Maintains Underweight $200.00 $200.00 Steve Malcolm Redburn Atlantic Announces Neutral $228.00 - Michael Funk B of A Securities Announces Neutral $255.00 -

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to T-Mobile US. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of T-Mobile US compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of T-Mobile US compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for T-Mobile US's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of T-Mobile US's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About T-Mobile US

Deutsche Telekom merged its T-Mobile USA unit with prepaid specialist MetroPCS in 2013, and that firm merged with Sprint in 2020, creating the second-largest wireless carrier in the US. T-Mobile now serves 80 million postpaid and 25 million prepaid phone customers, equal to around 30% of the US retail wireless market. The firm entered the fixed-wireless broadband market aggressively in 2021 and now serves 7 million residential and business customers. In addition, T-Mobile provides wholesale services to resellers.

T-Mobile US: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: T-Mobile US's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.88%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: T-Mobile US's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 15.25%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): T-Mobile US's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.27%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): T-Mobile US's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.51%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: T-Mobile US's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.93, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

