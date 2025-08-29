Analyst Expectations For Equity Residential's Future

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 10 analysts have published ratings on Equity Residential EQR in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Equity Residential, presenting an average target of $75.65, a high estimate of $81.00, and a low estimate of $68.00. Highlighting a 3.32% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $78.25.

A clear picture of Equity Residential's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Lewis Truist Securities Lowers Buy $75.00 $78.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $68.00 $75.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $77.00 $78.00 Adam Kramer Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $75.00 $76.50 Richard Hightower Barclays Lowers Overweight $81.00 $83.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $71.00 $72.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Buy $80.50 $80.00 Brent Dilts UBS Lowers Buy $76.00 $84.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $75.00 $74.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $78.00 $82.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Equity Residential. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Equity Residential compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Equity Residential compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Equity Residential's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Equity Residential's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Equity Residential: A Closer Look

Equity Residential owns a portfolio of 312 apartment communities with over 84,000 units and is developing two additional properties with 655 units. The company focuses on owning large, high-quality properties in the urban and suburban submarkets of Southern California, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., New York, Seattle, and Boston.

Understanding the Numbers: Equity Residential's Finances

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Equity Residential's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.72%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Equity Residential's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 24.97% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Equity Residential's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.74% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.92%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.79.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

