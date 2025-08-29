What Analysts Are Saying About Adobe Stock

Across the recent three months, 16 analysts have shared their insights on Adobe ADBE, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 6 5 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 1 3M Ago 4 6 4 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $456.88, a high estimate of $530.00, and a low estimate of $280.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 0.87% lower than the prior average price target of $460.88.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Adobe. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Karl Keirstead UBS Lowers Neutral $400.00 $430.00 Omar Sheikh Redburn Atlantic Lowers Sell $280.00 $420.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Maintains Buy $500.00 $500.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Lowers Neutral $450.00 $465.00 Rob Oliver Baird Raises Neutral $425.00 $410.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Buy $500.00 $450.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Raises Buy $475.00 $424.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Lowers Outperform $530.00 $575.00 Parker Lane Stifel Lowers Buy $480.00 $525.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $500.00 $530.00 Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform $475.00 $475.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $470.00 $430.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Maintains Outperform $450.00 $450.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Neutral $465.00 $430.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Neutral $430.00 $380.00 Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $480.00 $480.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Adobe. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Adobe compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Adobe's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Adobe's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Adobe: A Closer Look

Adobe provides content creation, document management, and digital marketing and advertising software and services to creative professionals and marketers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing, and engaging with compelling content multiple operating systems, devices, and media. The company operates with three segments: digital media content creation, digital experience for marketing solutions, and publishing for legacy products (less than 5% of revenue).

Adobe's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Adobe displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 May, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.62%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Adobe's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 28.79%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Adobe's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 13.78%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Adobe's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.82%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, Adobe faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

