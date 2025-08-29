4 Analysts Have This To Say About Motorola Solutions

Analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions MSI over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $508.5, with a high estimate of $525.00 and a low estimate of $490.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 1.63% from the previous average price target of $500.33.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Motorola Solutions's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $525.00 $500.00 Andrew Spinola UBS Raises Buy $510.00 $490.00 Tim Long Barclays Lowers Overweight $509.00 $511.00 Andrew Spinola UBS Announces Buy $490.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Motorola Solutions. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Motorola Solutions compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Motorola Solutions's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Motorola Solutions's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Motorola Solutions analyst ratings.

Delving into Motorola Solutions's Background

Motorola Solutions is a leading provider of communications and analytics, primarily serving public safety departments as well as schools, hospitals, and businesses. The bulk of the firm's revenue comes from sales of land mobile radios and radio network infrastructure, but the firm also sells surveillance equipment and dispatch software. Most of Motorola's revenue comes from government agencies, while roughly 25% comes from schools and private businesses. Motorola has customers in over 100 countries and in every state in the United States.

Breaking Down Motorola Solutions's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Motorola Solutions's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.21%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Motorola Solutions's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 18.55% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Motorola Solutions's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 28.43%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Motorola Solutions's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.33%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.23, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

