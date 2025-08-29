4 Analysts Assess NeoGenomics: What You Need To Know

NeoGenomics NEO has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $10.25, a high estimate of $14.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. This current average has increased by 6.55% from the previous average price target of $9.62.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive NeoGenomics. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Matson Needham Raises Buy $14.00 $8.00 David Westenberg Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $11.00 $12.00 Tejas Savant Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $8.00 $10.00 Mike Matson Needham Lowers Buy $8.00 $8.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to NeoGenomics. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of NeoGenomics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for NeoGenomics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of NeoGenomics's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering NeoGenomics: A Closer Look

NeoGenomics Inc provides oncology diagnostic testing and consultative services which include technical laboratory services and professional interpretation of laboratory test results by licensed physicians or molecular experts in pathology and oncology. It operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in a single segment and derives revenue from clients by providing clinical cancer testing, interpretation, and consultative services, molecular and NGS testing, comprehensive technical and professional services offerings, clinical trials and research, validation laboratory services, and oncology data solutions.

A Deep Dive into NeoGenomics's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: NeoGenomics displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.23%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -24.87%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): NeoGenomics's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -5.18%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): NeoGenomics's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.01%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, NeoGenomics faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

