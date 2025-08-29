Demystifying First Busey: Insights From 6 Analyst Reviews

First Busey BUSE underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $27.5, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $25.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 4.76% increase from the previous average price target of $26.25.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of First Busey among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Tamayo Raymond James Raises Outperform $28.00 $27.00 Damon Delmonte Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $29.00 $30.00 Jeff Rulis DA Davidson Raises Neutral $26.00 $23.00 Daniel Tamayo Raymond James Raises Outperform $27.00 $25.00 Nathan Race Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $30.00 - Brendan Nosal Hovde Group Announces Market Perform $25.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to First Busey. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to First Busey. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of First Busey compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of First Busey compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for First Busey's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into First Busey's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on First Busey analyst ratings.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation is a financial holding company, whose subsidiaries provides retail and commercial banking services, remittance processing, and offers financial products and services with banking centers in Illinois, Missouri, Florida, and Indiana. The company's operations are managed through three operating segments consisting of Banking, FirsTech and Wealth Management. The banking segment generates a vast majority of its revenue.

Unraveling the Financial Story of First Busey

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: First Busey's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 70.38%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: First Busey's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 23.94%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): First Busey's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.06%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): First Busey's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.25%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, First Busey adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.