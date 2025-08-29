6 Analysts Have This To Say About Petco Health and Wellness

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for Petco Health and Wellness WOOF, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 4 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Petco Health and Wellness, revealing an average target of $3.98, a high estimate of $4.50, and a low estimate of $3.50. This current average has increased by 6.99% from the previous average price target of $3.72.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Petco Health and Wellness among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kaumil Gajrawala Jefferies Raises Hold $4.15 $4.05 Michael Lasser UBS Raises Neutral $3.70 $3.25 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $4.00 $3.50 Peter Benedict Baird Raises Neutral $4.00 $3.50 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $4.50 $5.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $3.50 $3.00

Key Insights:

For valuable insights into Petco Health and Wellness's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Petco Health and Wellness Better

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc is a pet specialty retailer focused on improving the lives of pets, pet parents, and its own partners with pet care centers in approximately 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. The Company also offers an expanded range of consumables, supplies, and services through its website and mobile app.

Breaking Down Petco Health and Wellness's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Petco Health and Wellness faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.34% in revenue growth as of 30 April, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Petco Health and Wellness's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.78%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Petco Health and Wellness's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -1.05%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Petco Health and Wellness's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.23%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, Petco Health and Wellness faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

