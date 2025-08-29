The Analyst Verdict: IREN In The Eyes Of 6 Experts

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated IREN IREN, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 3 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for IREN, revealing an average target of $30.17, a high estimate of $41.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 50.85% increase from the previous average price target of $20.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of IREN among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Colonnese HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $36.00 $21.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $41.00 $27.00 Lucas Pipes B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $29.00 $22.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $37.00 $23.00 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Raises Neutral $16.00 $12.00 Lucas Pipes B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $22.00 $15.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to IREN. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of IREN compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of IREN compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of IREN's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of IREN's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind IREN

IREN Ltd is engaged in data center business powering the future of Bitcoin, AI and beyond utilizing renewable energy.

Financial Insights: IREN

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining IREN's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 168.44% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: IREN's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 16.73%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.79%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): IREN's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.26% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: IREN's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.23, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

