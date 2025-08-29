Forecasting The Future: 11 Analyst Projections For Crocs

Across the recent three months, 11 analysts have shared their insights on Crocs CROX, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 4 0 2 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 2 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $95.82, along with a high estimate of $135.00 and a low estimate of $81.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 17.54%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Crocs among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tom Nikic Needham Raises Buy $100.00 $89.00 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Neutral $85.00 $110.00 Ashley Owens Keybanc Lowers Overweight $95.00 $120.00 Christopher Nardone B of A Securities Lowers Buy $99.00 $135.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Lowers Hold $85.00 $127.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $81.00 $119.00 Tom Nikic Needham Lowers Buy $89.00 $129.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Neutral $110.00 $105.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $87.00 $88.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Announces Sell $88.00 - Christopher Nardone B of A Securities Lowers Buy $135.00 $140.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Crocs. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Crocs. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Crocs compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Crocs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Crocs's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Crocs's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Crocs analyst ratings.

About Crocs

Crocs Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing, distribution, and sale of casual lifestyle footwear accessories for men, women, and children. The reportable geographic segments of the company are the United States and other Countries.

Breaking Down Crocs's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Crocs's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.41%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Crocs's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -42.83%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Crocs's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -29.04%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -10.35%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Crocs's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.25. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.