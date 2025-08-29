Forecasting The Future: 5 Analyst Projections For DT Midstream

DT Midstream DTM has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 1 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $113.2, a high estimate of $118.00, and a low estimate of $108.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 6.19% increase from the previous average price target of $106.60.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of DT Midstream by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Mosca Mizuho Raises Neutral $108.00 $105.00 Robert Kad Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $118.00 $113.00 Selman Akyol Stifel Raises Buy $108.00 $102.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $117.00 $108.00 Robert Kad Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $115.00 $105.00

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to DT Midstream. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of DT Midstream compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of DT Midstream compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of DT Midstream's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of DT Midstream's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering DT Midstream: A Closer Look

DT Midstream Inc is an owner, operator, and developer of natural gas midstream interstate and intrastate pipelines; storage and gathering systems; and compression, treatment, and surface facilities. It provides multiple, integrated natural gas services to customers through interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines and related treatment plants and compression and surface facilities, and gathering systems and related treatment plants and compression and surface facilities. The segments of the group are Pipeline and Gathering. It generates revenue from pipeline, storage, and gathering systems, substantially all of which are located in the Midwestern U.S., Eastern Canada, Northeastern U.S., and Gulf Coast regions.

Understanding the Numbers: DT Midstream's Finances

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining DT Midstream's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 26.64% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: DT Midstream's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 34.63%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): DT Midstream's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.3%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.08%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: DT Midstream's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.73, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

