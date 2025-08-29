Analyst Expectations For Targa Resources's Future

In the latest quarter, 10 analysts provided ratings for Targa Resources TRGP, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 10 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Targa Resources and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $203.6, accompanied by a high estimate of $209.00 and a low estimate of $195.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $196.90, the current average has increased by 3.4%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Targa Resources is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gabriel Moreen Mizuho Lowers Outperform $207.00 $212.00 Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $204.00 $201.00 Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Raises Outperform $208.00 $205.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $205.00 $198.00 Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $201.00 $197.00 Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $205.00 $205.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Overweight $195.00 $178.00 Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Raises Overweight $209.00 $189.00 Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Raises Outperform $205.00 $191.00 Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $197.00 $193.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Targa Resources. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Targa Resources. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Targa Resources compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Targa Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Targa Resources's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Targa Resources's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Targa Resources analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Targa Resources

Targa Resources is a midstream firm that primarily operates gathering and processing assets with substantial positions in the Permian, Stack, Scoop, and Bakken plays. It has fractionation capacity at Mont Belvieu and operates a liquefied petroleum gas export terminal. The Grand Prix natural gas liquids pipeline is another important asset.

Targa Resources: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Targa Resources's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 19.6%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Targa Resources's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 14.77%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 24.97%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Targa Resources's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.72% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, Targa Resources faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.