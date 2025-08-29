Breaking Down Karooooo: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

Ratings for Karooooo KARO were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Karooooo, revealing an average target of $58.25, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $53.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 15.35% increase from the previous average price target of $50.50.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Karooooo among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Taylor McGinnis UBS Announces Buy $60.00 - Alexander Sklar Raymond James Raises Outperform $60.00 $58.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Announces Buy $60.00 - Roy Campbell Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $53.00 $43.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Karooooo. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Unveiling the Story Behind Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd is a provider of real-time mobility data analytics solutions for smart transportation. It offers a comprehensive, cloud-based smart mobility platform for connected vehicles and other assets. The company's software-as-a-service platform provides customers with differentiated insights and analytics to optimize business and workforce, increase efficiency and decrease costs, improve safety, monitor environmental impact, assist with regularity compliance, and manage risk. The segments of the group are Cartrack; Carzuka; and Karooooo Logistics, of which key revenue is derived from the Cartrack segment.

Karooooo's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Karooooo's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 May, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 18.04%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Karooooo's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 20.68%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Karooooo's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.94% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Karooooo's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.06% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, Karooooo adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

