A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Cheniere Energy Through 7 Analysts

Ratings for Cheniere Energy LNG were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Cheniere Energy, revealing an average target of $272.29, a high estimate of $288.00, and a low estimate of $261.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 4.1% from the previous average price target of $261.57.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Cheniere Energy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Mosca Mizuho Raises Outperform $273.00 $268.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $284.00 $267.00 Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $261.00 $250.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Overweight $262.00 $253.00 Sam Burwell Jefferies Raises Buy $288.00 $282.00 Jean Ann Salisbury B of A Securities Raises Buy $271.00 $258.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $267.00 $253.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Cheniere Energy. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cheniere Energy compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cheniere Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Cheniere Energy's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Cheniere Energy's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy is a liquified natural gas, or LNG, producer with two facilities in Corpus Christi, Texas and Sabine Pass, Louisiana. It generates most of its revenue through long-term contracts with customers on a fixed and variable fee payout structure. It also generates revenue by selling uncontracted LNG to customers on a short or one-time basis. A subsidiary, Cheniere Energy Partners, owns the Sabine Pass facility and trades as a master limited partnership.

Financial Insights: Cheniere Energy

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Cheniere Energy showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 42.76% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Cheniere Energy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 35.04%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 26.46%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cheniere Energy's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.69%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Cheniere Energy's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.79. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

