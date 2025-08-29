Expert Outlook: Snap-on Through The Eyes Of 6 Analysts

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Snap-on SNA during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 1 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $346.17, a high estimate of $395.00, and a low estimate of $285.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 2.12% increase from the previous average price target of $339.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Snap-on by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $395.00 $390.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $350.00 $350.00 Elizabeth Suzuki B of A Securities Raises Underperform $285.00 $265.00 Luke Junk Baird Raises Neutral $347.00 $329.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $350.00 $350.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $350.00 $350.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Snap-on. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Snap-on. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Snap-on compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Snap-on compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Snap-on's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Snap-on's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Snap-on analyst ratings.

Get to Know Snap-on Better

Snap-on manufactures premium tools and software for repair professionals. Hand tools are sold through a franchisee-operated mobile van network that serve auto technicians who purchase tools at their own expense. A unique element of its business model is that franchisees bear significant risk, as they must invest in the mobile van, inventory, and software. At the same time, franchisees extend personal credit directly to technicians on an individual tool basis. Snap-on currently operates three segments: repair systems and information, commercial and industrial, and tools. Its finance arm provides financing to franchisees to run their operations, which includes offering loans and leases for mobile vans.

Breaking Down Snap-on's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Snap-on showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.09% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Snap-on's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 19.54%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Snap-on's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 4.46%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Snap-on's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.08% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Snap-on's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.22, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.