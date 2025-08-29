Where Hillman Solns Stands With Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Hillman Solns HLMN in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Hillman Solns and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $11.62, accompanied by a high estimate of $15.00 and a low estimate of $9.50. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 9.83% increase from the previous average price target of $10.58.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Hillman Solns. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target W. Andrew Carter Stifel Raises Buy $12.00 $10.75 Brian McNamara Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $15.00 $13.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $10.00 $8.00 W. Andrew Carter Stifel Announces Buy $9.50 -

Key Insights:

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Hillman Solns's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Hillman Solns

Hillman Solutions Corp is a provider of hardware-related products and related merchandising services to retail markets in North America. The company sells its products to hardware stores, home centers, mass merchants, pet supply stores, and other retail outlets. Its product lines include thousands of small parts such as fasteners and related hardware items; threaded rod and metal shapes; keys and accessories; builder's hardware; personal protective equipment, such as gloves and eye-wear; and identification items, such as tags and letters, numbers, and signs. The segments of the company are Hardware and Protective Solutions, which is the key revenue-generating segment; Robotics and Digital Solutions; and Canada. It has a business presence in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Hillman Solns's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Hillman Solns's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.16%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Hillman Solns's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.93%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hillman Solns's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.33%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hillman Solns's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.68%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Hillman Solns's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.64. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

